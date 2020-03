Behold! I have removed your card!

Actually I’ve removed all four cards and replaced them with three new ones. But most people won’t notice that. The “Princess Card Trick” was first described in print in 1909 by Thomas Nelson Downs, crediting Henry Hardin. It’s an early illustration of what would come to be known as change blindness.

(From Matthew Tompkins, The Spectacle of Illusion, 2019.)